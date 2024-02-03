Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $193,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,147,592.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $193,725.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $187.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

