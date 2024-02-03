Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,816 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

