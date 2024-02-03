Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-753 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.98 million. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.36 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

