Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $6.29 on Friday, reaching $231.29. The company had a trading volume of 275,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,145. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $231.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

