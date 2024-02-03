Comparing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) & Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -157.93% Cyclerion Therapeutics N/A -258.70% -152.83%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $1.51 million 0.52 -$24.97 million N/A N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics $1.62 million 4.23 -$44.08 million ($5.51) -0.51

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen. Its clinical product candidates also include BPX-603, an autologous dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc; Agensys, Inc.; BioVec Pharma, Inc.; ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator, which is in Phase II studies to treat resistant hypertension and diabetic nephropathy; Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular sGC stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the sickle cell disease; and CY3018, a CNS-targeted sGC stimulator that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases and disorders. It has license agreement with Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the development, manufacture, medical affairs, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, including pharmaceutical compound, and other related products and forms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

