Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFLT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Confluent by 1,059.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,700 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,837,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

