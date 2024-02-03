Conflux 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.59 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $763.78 million and approximately $27.59 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,007.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00158439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.16 or 0.00556081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.01 or 0.00388328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00170181 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,967,049,192 coins and its circulating supply is 3,654,535,302 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,966,969,926.35 with 3,654,469,916.16 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20636391 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $32,756,131.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

