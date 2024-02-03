ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COP opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

