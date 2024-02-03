ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

