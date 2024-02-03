Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 58,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

