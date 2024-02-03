Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3,625.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$3,790.01 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,236.01 and a 12-month high of C$3,805.88. The stock has a market cap of C$80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3,409.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3,028.35.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 101.8043863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

