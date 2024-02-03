Contrasting Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Puma Biotechnology and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $145.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology 1.61% 12.69% 1.80% Ascendis Pharma A/S -391.76% -570.61% -63.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $228.00 million 0.98 $3.81 million $0.08 59.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S $53.93 million 149.57 -$614.45 million ($11.37) -12.29

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puma Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. Its products also includes PB272 (neratinib, intravenous), and PB357. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia. In addition, it is developing TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 ß/? for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.