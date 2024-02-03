Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $31.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

CORT stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

