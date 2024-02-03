Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

