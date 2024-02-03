Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. 3,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Covalon Technologies Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.73.

About Covalon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.