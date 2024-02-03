Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on Coveo Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.81.

CVO opened at C$9.91 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$528.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

