Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.20 ($3.03).
Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 5.62%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 24,285.71%.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
