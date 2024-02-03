Critical Comparison: Barinthus Biotherapeutics (BRNS) and Its Competitors

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) is one of 950 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Barinthus Biotherapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Barinthus Biotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barinthus Biotherapeutics -409.18% -34.72% -30.65% Barinthus Biotherapeutics Competitors -1,994.21% -189.49% -31.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barinthus Biotherapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barinthus Biotherapeutics $44.70 million $5.34 million -1.33 Barinthus Biotherapeutics Competitors $1.65 billion $208.83 million -2.66

Volatility & Risk

Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Barinthus Biotherapeutics. Barinthus Biotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barinthus Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Barinthus Biotherapeutics Competitors 5909 17595 42101 847 2.57

Barinthus Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 459.70%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 81.88%. Given Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barinthus Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barinthus Biotherapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics



Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech plc and changed its name to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc in November 2023. Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Harwell, the United Kingdom.

