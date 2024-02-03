Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

