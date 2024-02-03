Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 156.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $595,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $358.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.02. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $384.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

