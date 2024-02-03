Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,438.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,555.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,694.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,009.47.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

