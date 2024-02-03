Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

