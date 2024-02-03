Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $928,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,135 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

