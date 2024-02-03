Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $432,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,561.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,433.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,173.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.