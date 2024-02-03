Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $548,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,123.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,129.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,014.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $926.78.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

