Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

