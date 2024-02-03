Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,400 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Down 0.1 %

Celestica stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.17. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

