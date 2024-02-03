Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,319.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,988.99 and a twelve month high of $7,423.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6,870.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,350.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 427.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

