Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 4,294 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SLF opened at $51.66 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

