Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $619,000 Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after buying an additional 889,523 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after buying an additional 1,771,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.