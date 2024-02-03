Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

