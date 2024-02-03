CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Increased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $73.09. 10,539,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,611,158. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

