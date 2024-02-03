CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CYAGF opened at $6.10 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

