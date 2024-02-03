DA Davidson Comments on Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Manhattan Associates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $250.56 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $258.91. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

