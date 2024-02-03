Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.3% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.33. 2,819,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.02. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $248.78. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.