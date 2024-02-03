Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average is $393.12. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.