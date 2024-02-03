Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Deluxe updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.
DLX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,198. The stock has a market cap of $908.75 million, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 203.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.
