Dero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,496.21 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Dero has a market cap of $34.62 million and approximately $7,496.21 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00005639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,989.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00158702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.59 or 0.00557329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00391187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00170745 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,279,064 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

