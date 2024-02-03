Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:CP opened at C$112.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.35. The stock has a market cap of C$104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

