Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.27.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 2.8 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

SBRA opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after buying an additional 11,835,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.