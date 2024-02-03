Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

ELS opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

