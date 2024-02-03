Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of DB opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

