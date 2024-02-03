Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.31). 28,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 75,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.33).

Diaceutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.11. The firm has a market cap of £81.96 million, a PE ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

