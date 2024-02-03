Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading 4.7% Higher

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 36,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 102,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Digital Brands Group Trading Down 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($14.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group
About Digital Brands Group
Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Brands Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.