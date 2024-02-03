Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading 4.7% Higher

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 36,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 102,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Digital Brands Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($14.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

About Digital Brands Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the third quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

