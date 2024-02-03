Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533,703 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.7% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. PGGM Investments owned 0.42% of Digital Realty Trust worth $155,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $144.49. 2,052,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,477. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $146.19.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

