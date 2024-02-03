Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Down 6%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 145,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 195,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $831.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $588,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.