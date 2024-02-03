Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAE stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

