Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 1,435,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.