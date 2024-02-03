Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.68. 159,497 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $719.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.