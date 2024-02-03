Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 914,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,941 shares.The stock last traded at $73.63 and had previously closed at $80.10.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

